Acharya Pramod Krishnam suggests 'surgical strike' on Bangladesh for stopping atrocity on minorities

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Monday strongly condemned the ongoing attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, calling for global intervention through surgical strikes.

He accused the Bangladesh government of engaging in terrorism and oppressing minorities like Hindus.

Talking to IANS, Krishnam said, "The Bangladesh government is on the path of terrorism. Just as ISIS targets humanity, Bangladesh is attacking Hindus. This is an assault on humanity and Sanatan Dharma where humanity and Sanatan are attacked, it is not about religion -- it’s terrorism and oppression. So, I want to request all the top leaders who believe in peace to talk to the Bangladesh government to stop atrocities on Hindus. If they didn't agree on it, then the whole world should unite and carry out surgical strikes."

Krishnam's remarks came amid increasing reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

He called on the international community to take a stand against what he described as terrorism, urging a unified global response to protect the Hindu community in the country.

Krishnam also reacted to comments made by Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Iltija had referred to Hindutva as an 'illness' and linked the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram' with lynching.

Krishnam responded, saying, "Iltija Mufti doesn't realise that her ancestors were also Hindus. By abusing Sanatan Dharma and Hindus, she is insulting her own ancestors. I urge her to reconsider and study history. If she truly wants to be a good leader, she should avoid insulting Sanatan."

Krishnam also dismissed claims by National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, who had criticised the demolition of mosques and houses of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh.

"No houses of Hindus or Muslims have been demolished in Uttar Pradesh. Only the houses of criminals have been demolished. Sanatan Dharma does not permit the demolition of any mosque or the insult of any religion," he clarified.

Krishnam called Abdullah's statement baseless and challenged him to provide evidence for his claims regarding the demolition of mosques.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.