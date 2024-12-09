Kerala Minister backtracks after slamming actress for demanding Rs 5 lakh for training students (Lead)

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 9 (IANS) After Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty criticised a popular Malayalam actress for demanding Rs 5 lakh to train school students for a dance performance, the Minister on Monday withdrew his statement, saying he does not want to create any controversy.

“The youth festival is around the corner. I am withdrawing my statement. I do not wish to create any controversy as it may affect the young school students’ students. I will not name the actress who demanded money,” the minister told media persons.

The minister alleged that the actress in question rose to fame through this very youth festival.

“All we asked her was to spend 10 minutes helping students prepare for the inaugural dance performance for the festival. Her demand for such a hefty sum is nothing but arrogance,” the minister said.

He clarified that the government is capable of paying the amount but has decided against engaging her due to the unreasonable demand.

He also cited examples of actors like Fahadh Faasil and others who willingly cooperate with the state government without monetary expectations.

Actor Sudhir Karamana, who was present at the public event, echoed the Minister's sentiments, saying, "It was inappropriate for the actress to ask for money, given that this is a government-supported program. I don’t know who this actress is, but her demand reflects poorly."

Earlier, the actress Asha Sarath - who was the chief guest at the festival - said that it’s the professional’s wish whether to charge fees for any programme or not.

“I did it for free,” said Sarath, adding, “When I inaugurated the event, I had promised the students that I would like to perform with the students.”

While Sivankutty refrained from naming the actress, speculation has already begun, with names such as Manju Warrier, Navya Nair, Ambili Devi, Kavya Madhavan, Divya Unni and Vindhuja Menon doing the rounds, as students they had taken part in the school youth festivals.

The Kerala School Youth Festival, which began in 1954, is billed as the biggest cultural event in Asia for students. A record over 10,000 students from classes 8 to 12 participate and is generally held during November and December. It will be next held in the state capital city in January.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.