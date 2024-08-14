Acharya Pramod Krishnam slams Oppn for silence over persecution of Hindus in B'desh

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Wednesday questioned the opposition's silence over the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

He expressed disappointment that the opposition parties, which often criticise the Modi government on various issues, are yet to speak against the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Talking to IANS on Wednesday, Krishnam said, “The entire world is united in condemning the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. Yet, it's a misfortune for Indian democracy that the opposition parties seem oblivious to this issue. The current situation has reached a point where this so-called secularism is becoming a threat to our democracy. If the abuse is directed at you, you speak out, but if it affects others, you remain silent. This duplicity in Indian politics is evident in the opposition."

He asked, “Why hasn’t Akhilesh Yadav spoken out on this issue? Why is he silent? Why hasn’t Rahul Gandhi addressed it? Where is Uddhav Thackeray’s 'Hindu Hriday Samrat' title now? Tejashwi Yadav, Sharad Pawar, and Mamata Banerjee have all remained silent. Why is no one willing to speak up? When they do speak, they avoid using the word 'Hindu', referring instead to 'minorities' in Bangladesh."

Krishnam also suggested that a film on the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh, similar to 'The Kashmir Files,' should be made to bring the truth to light, adding that when the film on Kashmir was made, opposition parties were quick to discredit it.

It is noteworthy that attacks on Hindus have increased in Bangladesh following a recent coup which saw Sheikh Hasina resign as the Prime Minister on August 5.

However, the interim government there has assured protection for Hindus and all minorities.

The interim government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus recently met with some of the affected Hindus and urged them to avoid any preconceptions about the government, emphasising that every citizen's safety is a priority.

Recently, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Muhammad Yunus on assuming office, he also emphasised the need to address the atrocities against Hindus and ensure their safety.

