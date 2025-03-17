Acharya Pramod Krishnam seeks apology from Harshvardhan Sapkal for comparing Fadnavis with Aurangzeb

Ghaziabad, March 17 (IANS) The political controversy over Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his tomb continues to escalate in Maharashtra, with Congress leader Harshvardhan Sapkal’s recent comments comparing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with the notorious ruler fueling the fire.

The statement, which has sparked significant debate, follows earlier remarks by Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi on the same issue, keeping the political temperature high in the state.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, a former Congress leader and spiritual guru, strongly condemned Sapkal’s comparison.

Speaking to IANS, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "Devendra Fadnavis is a patriotic, cultured, and respectable leader. He has demonstrated great understanding and has been blessed by God to serve as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a second term. To equate such a distinguished leader with Aurangzeb is utterly condemnable. This is not just a matter of political rivalry; it's a matter of disrespect for the leader and his position. I believe the Congress party, particularly its followers of Rahul Gandhi, has done a disservice to itself with such remarks. The leader who made these comments must apologise immediately."

The controversy surrounding Fadnavis and Sapkal’s remarks comes amid ongoing protests and discussions over Aurangzeb’s tomb, which has become a focal point for heated political debates.

As Maharashtra grapples with these tensions, the public fallout has intensified, with both sides of the political spectrum voicing strong opinions.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam further reacted to the protests related to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

He stressed that the land of India belongs to all its citizens, irrespective of religious identity. "This is the land of Hindustan, and no group should lay claim to it exclusively. The idea of occupying land based on religion is not just illegal, it is divisive," Krishnam remarked.

He further expressed his concern that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has earned international respect, some in India remain distrustful of their own government.

"It’s unfortunate that the Indian people are divided in their trust for their government," he added.

Responding to PM Modi’s recent interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, Acharya Krishnam praised the Prime Minister’s openness to criticism, noting, "PM Modi has always welcomed those who oppose or criticise him. He draws inspiration from the ideals of Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, and Swami Vivekananda. In his podcast, he rightly acknowledged the current state of Opposition in India, which has become devoid of intellectual rigour. The Opposition no longer offers constructive criticism, instead, it is driven by hatred."

Further reacting to the controversy related to the removal of Aurangzeb’s grave, Krishnam acknowledged that history has recorded Aurangzeb’s cruelty and persecution of Hindus.

However, he also expressed that Sanatan Dharma, which emphasises respect for everyone’s enemies after death, does not support actions like grave desecration.

"Sanatan Dharma teaches us to show respect, even to those we consider adversaries. While actions like grave destruction and idol-breaking are commonplace in countries like Pakistan or Bangladesh, Sanatan Dharma does not condone such practices in India," he concluded.

