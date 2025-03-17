Ireland focuses on fostering deeper research collaborations with India

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) James Lawless, Ireland's Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science on Monday highlighted the increasing ties between India and Ireland, particularly in higher education, technology, and business partnerships.

Lawless is currently leading a high-level delegation to New Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai with the aim of deepening collaboration between the two nations.

"This is my first visit to India. This morning, I went to IIT Delhi where I had a really good engaging time with the students. India and Ireland have been friends for several centuries. I think this bond has an impact on the future of both countries," Lawless told IANS.

"Ireland is home to a rapidly-growing community of over 9,000 Indian students, and as we continue to strengthen educational ties with India, I look forward to this trip to meet Indian Universities and educational institutes to explore avenues for expanding post-study pathways and fostering deeper research collaborations between both nations," he added.

The visiting minister said that Ireland recognises the "immense potential" that is there in building a robust academic and talent ecosystem that benefits both countries.

Lawless highlighted that Ireland is also witnessing increased collaboration with Indian firms in innovation, R&D, and emerging technologies, particularly in MedTech, fintech, AI, and life sciences.

"As global businesses look for highly skilled talent and research-driven ecosystems, Ireland continues to offer Indian companies cutting-edge opportunities for expansion and innovation," he said.

Lawless' visit marks an important milestone in the Ireland-India relationship, reaffirming Ireland's role as a trusted partner for India's economic, academic, and technological ambitions.

Earlier on Monday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar extended greetings to his Irish counterpart, the government and people of Ireland on their National Day.

"My recent visit provided an opportunity to renew our bonds and strengthen our ties," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

