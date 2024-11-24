ABVP emerges victorious in Students' Union elections in most colleges of DU

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) The Students' Union election results of various colleges of Delhi University were announced on Sunday, wherein Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) emerged victorious in the majority of them.

At least 148 candidates backed by ABVP secured landslide victory in the polls carried out across the colleges of Delhi University, a statement noted.

The results of elections, held across various Delhi University colleges on September 27, were finally declared nearly after two months.

"With significant wins across Delhi University colleges, ABVP is determined to further strengthen the college campuses and make it a place of holistic overall development. Clean sweeps at colleges including Kirori Mal College, Sri Aurobindo College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Swami Shraddhanand College, Vivekanand College, Ramanujan College, PGDAV Evening College, Hansraj College, B.R. Ambedkar College, Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences, reflect the trust and support of students with the organisation," the statement read.

Meanwhile, ABVP Delhi State Secretary, Harsh Attri, said: "These victories at college unions reaffirm ABVP's position as the most trusted student organisation. This success is a result of our consistent presence at college campuses, engaging with the students round the clock.

"We remain committed to addressing the challenges students face and fighting for their rights. These wins are not just ours but also of every student of Delhi University. Additionally, we anticipate that this unconditional support will help us secure victory in the DUSU election, with the counting scheduled to take place tomorrow."

The ABVP was founded in 1948. The students' body -- one of the world's largest -- was formally registered on July 9, 1949.

There are over 90 colleges affiliated with Delhi University -- one of the most prestigious and oldest educational institutions in the country.

North Campus and South Campus serve as the two main campuses of Delhi University, which was established in 1922.

