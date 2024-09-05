Abishek Kumar, Chetan Kadambi-starrer Tamil series 'Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam' to air on Sept 20

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) The makers of Abishek Kumar, Chetan Kadambi, Devadarshini, Niyathi, Anand Sami, and Paul Raj-starrer Tamil comedy series 'Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam' is all set to premiere from September 20.

Directed by Naga, written by Balakumaran Murugesan, the eight-episode series is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF). It offers a heartwarming glimpse into rural Tamil Nadu brought to life by a superbly talented cast.

Talking about the show, Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India said: "The ever-evolving tastes and preferences of our diverse audience drive us to expand our local language content with authentic, relatable, and engaging stories. Collaborating with longstanding partners like TVF, who share our vision of delivering fresh, innovative, and rooted narratives, we are excited to present the Tamil Original comedy-drama 'Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam'."

"Written by Balakumaran Murugesan, this series brings a delightful blend of humour with heartwarming moments through a simple yet gripping narrative, making it an irresistibly binge-worthy entertainer. With its authentic rural charm and universal themes of community dynamics, brought to life by an exceptionally versatile ensemble cast, it is sure to captivate audiences," he shared.

Manish added: "We are confident that Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam will engage viewers not just in Tamil Nadu, but across India and worldwide."

The comedy series follows Sidharth (Abishek), an engineering graduate from Chennai, who reluctantly takes on a job far outside his comfort zone as a secretary in the remote village of 'Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam'.

As he navigates the quirks of rural life and its eccentric villagers, he finds himself caught up in a comedy of errors full of twists and turns.

Vijay Koshy, president, The Viral Fever (TVF), commented: "The entire team has done a fantastic job of authentically capturing the simplicity and sometimes challenging aspects of everyday life in a small rural village, with humour and authenticity. I’m deeply grateful to our phenomenal cast and every crew member whose passion and hard work have brought this show to life."

"We couldn’t have done this without TVF’s in-house stalwarts Deepak Mishra who is the director of 'Panchayat', and Shreyansh Pandey who is the head of TVF Originals," he added.

'Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam' is set to premiere on Prime Video from September 20 in Tamil, with subtitles in English.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.