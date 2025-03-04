Abhishek Kapoor shares how is 'mama' Jeetendra celebrated his parents' union

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor shared a series of photos of his parents Om Prakash Kapoor and Madhubala Kapoor from their wedding album and showcased how his “mama” Jeetendra celebrated the moment.

Abhishek took to Instagram, where he shared a series of images featuring celebrities such as Raj Kapoor, Yash Chopra, Mehmood, Mumtaz, Rajesh Khanna, Nargis, Sanjeev Kumar, R.D. Burman, Mohammad Rafi, Feroz Khan, Dharmendra, Jagjit Singh, and others.

In the images, an over-the-moon Jeetendra was seen dancing alongside Mumtaz. Another showcased him sitting with Raj Kapoor, who was enjoying his meal. A black-and-white picture showed him standing on stage with Abhishek’s parents, along with Feroz Khan, Rajesh Khanna, and Ashok Kumar.

The filmmaker shared a note talking about his parents' love story.

It read: "My parents were in love, and like every great Hindi film, their story had its share of drama. With family disapproval standing in their way, they did what any true romantics would do; they eloped.”

“Thankfully, love has its way of finding resolution, and when things settled, my mama, who was at the time was a rising superstar, made sure their union was celebrated in a way that only he could; grand, heartfelt, and unforgettable."

It further read: "It wasn’t just about a wedding; it was about love, resilience, and family standing by each other. These pictures are more than just a piece of family history; they are a glimpse into a time when legends weren’t just stars on screen but friends off it.”

“There’s an effortless charm in their camaraderie, an unspoken ease in their laughter, and a reminder of an era that was as magical behind the scenes as it was in front of the camera."

On the work front, Abhishek’s latest release is “Azaad”, a period drama. The film stars Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty alongside debutants Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani.

It told the story of 1920s India, where a young stable boy forms an extraordinary bond with a spirited horse named Azaad. Their intertwined journey unfolds as a tale of rebellion and resilience, where his quest to ride the majestic horse transforms into a path of self-discovery and courage.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.