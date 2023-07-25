AAP stages nationwide protests over Manipur crisis

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday organised widespread protests across India to denounce the escalating violence and atrocities perpetrated against women in Manipur.

AAP’s Delhi State Convenor and cabinet minister Gopal Rai led the protest at Jantar Mantar, criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AAP supporters echoed the demands for justice in various states, including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, Karnataka, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh to put immense pressure on the BJP-led central government to address the dire situation in Manipur.

Rai called upon the PM to address the Manipur crisis effectively or step down from his position.

AAP also led a candlelight vigil in the evening at Jantar Mantar.

Rai said Modi has the time to campaign and travel abroad, but remains conspicuously absent as the crisis unfolds in Manipur.

“Nation’s demand is unequivocal: break the silence or face the consequences. Manipur's suffering has persisted for three months, and silence and avoidance from the Prime Minister is unacceptable. The pain of Manipur's people cannot be overlooked any longer,” Rai said.

He said that the BJP leaders were attempting to divert attention by suggesting discussions on other states like Rajasthan and compared the BJP government with British rule.

AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said that there was an increase in crimes against women across the nation.

AAP MLA Rakhi Birla called for unity in raising voices against the government's inaction and neglect towards the safety and dignity of women in the country.

She stressed on the importance of demanding accountability from the government through the Parliament.

