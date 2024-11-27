AAP Punjab chief Arora inaugurates projects in Sunam, Cheema

Chandigarh, Nov 27 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab President Aman Arora on Wednesday inaugurated development projects in Sunam and Cheema, including a newly constructed Tehsil Complex, sports stadiums, and a bridge, collectively of crores of rupees.

The projects, designed to enhance local infrastructure and improve the quality of life for residents, reflect the government's commitment to development and public service.

Cabinet Minister Arora began his day by offering his respects at the birthplaces of Shaheed Udham Singh in Sunam and Sant Baba Atar Singh in Cheema. He then participated in the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for a temple being constructed by the Sri Haridas Nikunj Bihari Seva Samiti, Sunam.

He expressed commitment to fully supporting the initiative and praised the efforts of the Seva Samiti.

The project included the dedication of the Tehsil Complex in Cheema, built at a cost of Rs 4.31 crore, to the public, a foundation stone was laid for a new sports stadium in Cheema, which will be built at a cost of Rs 1.38 crore, a bridge on the Cheema-Tolawal Road, built with Rs 2.34 crore, was inaugurated to improve connectivity in the area and the ITI Sunam sports stadium, costing Rs 1.88 crore was also inaugurated.

Speaking at the inauguration events, Arora said: “These projects are a direct result of the hard work and dedication of the AAP government, and I’m proud to see them completed. These projects are for the people, and I am proud how well and on time they have turned out. Now, it is your responsibility to ensure these places are well maintained and protected.”

Arora pointed out that previous governments had spent crores of rupees on public infrastructure but failed to create lasting change because of their corruption.

He also highlighted the upcoming municipal elections as the next challenge for the party and encouraged party workers to work hard for success.

“The first step is to ensure that our cadres in the cities and in the villages are strong and active. I request everyone to focus on the first task, which is to win in every ward. Only then can we continue to accelerate the pace of development in the coming years,” added Arora.

