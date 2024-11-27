‘Muslims are Indian citizens’, says K’taka religious seer after his controversial remarks

Bengaluru, Nov 27 (IANS) After his controversial remarks regarding the Muslims, Vokkaliga seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami said on Wednesday that Muslims are Indian citizens and do not belong to any other country.

On Tuesday, Chandrashekaranatha Swami who heads the Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthana Mutt during a protest on Tuesday, organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, a farmers’ organisation linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said that the Muslims should be disenfranchised.

“Politicians indulge in vote bank politics and appeasement of Muslims. Hence, Muslims should be deprived of exercising their voting powers. This should be done and the end of vote bank politics would help the progress of the country,” Chandrashekaranatha Swami.

However, following a backlash, the seer backtracked from his statement, saying, ‘it was a slip of the tongue’.

“The forum was about addressing the woes of farmers who are troubled by the Waqf Board. Against this backdrop, I made the remarks. It was a slip of the tongue. I should not have made the statements. Muslims are Indian citizens and they do not belong to other countries. I request you to end the matter at this stage and do not drag it further,” the seer told media persons.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Paraemshwara said that the seer has not properly understood the Constitution as well as the rights and opportunities granted to every community and religion within it.

“The Constitution clearly states these provisions, and it is neither appropriate to speak nor act contrary to them. It was emphasised that no one should speak against the principles of the Constitution,” the state Home Minister said.

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa said that at the round table conference with the British, Mahatma Gandhi was against the granting of votes to all citizens.

“B.R. Ambedkar vehemently argued for the voting rights of all and explained the ‘one vote, one value’ concept. Ambedkar then stated that the kings used to take birth in palaces but now they will take birth from the polling booths,” he said.

He added that no one has the right to question the voting powers of any community or citizens.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.