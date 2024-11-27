Uma Chetry replaces injured Yastika Bhatia for ODI series in Australia

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia has been ruled out of the three-match women's One-day International (ODI) series against Australia Down Under because of a wrist injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed on Wednesday. The BCCI informed that Uma Chetry has been called in as a replacement for the entire series.

"The BCCI Medical Team has confirmed that Yastika Bhatia has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Australia due to a wrist injury. Her recovery is being closely monitored," the BCCI statement said on Wednesday. "The All India Women’s Selection Committee has named Uma Chetry as Bhatia’s replacement in the squad," the statement said.

India will take on Australia during the tour Down Under in three ODIs with the first match being played at Brisbane on December 5 followed by the second game at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane, on December 8. The third ODI, a Day-Night affair, will be played at the WACA Ground, Perth on December 11.

The series is part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

Earlier, pacer Harleen Deol returned from injury while the selectors decided not to pick opener Shafali Verma for the series in Australia. Harleen was included in the squad, after battling a knee complaint for much of the year.

Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the squad while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy in the three-match series.

While leaving out batter Shafali Verma, the selectors decided to give a chance to inexperienced duo Tejal Hasabnis and Saima Thakor to get another chance to show their capabilities after impressing during the recent ODI series against New Zealand.

Updated India Women’s ODI Squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Uma Chetry (WK).

