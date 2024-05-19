AAP protest: Entry and exit at ITO metro station closed

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Ahead of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's call for a protest march at BJP headquarters, the Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at ITO Metro station, an official said on Sunday.

“Entry/exit at ITO Metro station will remain closed till further notice,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have imposed section 144 of CrPC near the Bharatiya Janata Party (headquarters) and deployed heavy force, including paramilitary as no permission to protest was sought by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Delhi Traffic Police also issued an advisory: “In view of the proposed protest by a political party at DDU Marg Delhi, Traffic will remain heavy at DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road and Vikas Marg. DDU marg may be closed for traffic movement between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly,” traffic cops wrote on X.

“Adequate numbers of police personnel have been deployed and the area has been barricaded,” said a senior police officer.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, CM Kejriwal said, “I want to tell the Prime Minister, you are playing this ‘Jail ka khel’ by putting one person after the other in jail. Sometimes you put Manish Sisodia, sometimes Arvind Kejriwal, and sometimes Sanjay Singh in jail. I am coming to BJP headquarters with all my big leaders, MLAs, MPs, and everyone, at noon tomorrow. Whoever you want to put in jail, put them in all at once. You think that you will crush AAP by putting its leaders in jail, the Aam Aadmi Party is not going to be crushed like this. You try putting them in jail once and see.”

