AAP objects to Congress contesting 2024 LS polls independently in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Congress leader Alka Lamba on Wednesday said that they will contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections without independently, leading to strong objections from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“Now the Congress has termed Lamba’s statement as premature,” AAP Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar told IANS.

AAP sources have indicated that the party has decided not to attend the meeting of the opposition-led INDIA if Congress chose to contest all seven seats in Delhi independently.

However, they said that the final decision will be taken by party high command.

“We have observed the statement of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President. If Congress has indeed chosen to contest alone in Delhi, there may be no need to attend any INDIA meeting. But the decision will be taken by party leaders,” AAP sources said.

