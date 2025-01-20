AAP leaders accused of using ‘force, intimidation’ during election campaign in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who is contesting the Delhi Assembly elections for the fourth time, has been accused of attempting to win votes using “goons”.

The allegations came after an incident happened around 1 PM on Monday when Kejriwal was scheduled to address an election rally at MP Flats in New Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak was also present with him.

Some residents claimed that there was an altercation and manhandling during the event. Several individuals spoke to the news agency IANS about the incident.

Poonam Singh, a staff member working at the MP residence, shared her experience. "I was standing to speak to Arvind Kejriwal about my issue when MP Sandeep Pathak tried to stop me and said I could meet him at home to resolve the problem. I told him that I didn't want to meet him at home because Kejriwal had never visited here in 10 years. Since he was here today, I wanted to discuss my issue with him directly, but I was not allowed to meet him," she said.

Poonam further alleged, "Kejriwal claims that the electricity is free, but despite working at the MPs’ residence, I received an electricity bill of Rs 9,000."

She continued: "Kejriwal was supposed to hold a rally here in the afternoon. When I arrived, I saw three or four people distributing pamphlets. One of them asked me to take a photo, and I clicked their photo and video with my phone. Shortly after, over 100 people gathered out of nowhere and started misbehaving. When I raised my voice, half of them were sent away. I want to ask Kejriwal how he was allowed to gather more than 100 people in this upscale area. In 10 years, why hasn’t he ever come to understand the condition of the people here? The people here will not vote. We need shelter because, after five years, we are evicted from MPs' residences and left to live on the streets with our children. There are no Mohalla Clinics here. I even called Kejriwal’s PA and the AAP MP for help, but no one responded. Even during the pandemic, the AAP MP did not help."

Local resident Santosh added, "Kejriwal has visited here twice in 10 years. Once when there was a Mata Ki Jagran (religious event). We want to ask why we haven't been given employment."

Other locals also accused AAP MP Sandeep Pathak of misbehaving with them.

