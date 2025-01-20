Shilpa Shetty shares her mantra for 'those glutes

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who was last seen in the streaming series 'Indian Police Force', is sharing her fitness advice for keeping those glutes perfectly toned.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself from her fitness session. The video shows her performing squats with the help of a trainer as they joined their feet and squatted down. The actress was unable to get the right form of the squats exercise but cracked it by the third attempt.

She wrote in the caption, "Squat, squat till you get those glutes. What's a challenge without a little struggle? Third attempt, but I got it done! Set the tone for your week. Push your limits and surprise yourself".

Earlier, the actress and her husband, Raj Kundra’s premises were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). After this, Raj had issued a public statement about him fully complying with the authorities.

Raj took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and penned a long note. He wrote, “To whom it may concern, While the media seems to have a flair for drama, let's set the record straight: I'm fully complying with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the last four years. As for the claims of 'associates', 'pornography' and 'money laundering', let's just say that no amount of sensationalism will cloud the truth, in the end, justice will prevail”.

He further mentioned, “A note to the media: It's unacceptable to repeatedly drag my wife's name into unrelated matters. Please respect the boundaries. #ED”.

The recent ED searches were part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged money laundering case.

On October 3, Kundra, who is facing accusations of money laundering through bitcoin, received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate, instructing him to vacate his Juhu bungalow and Pune farmhouse. In response, he filed a petition with the Mumbai High Court challenging the notice.

The businessman was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in July 2021 in connection with the case, facing multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act. He was later granted bail by a city court.

