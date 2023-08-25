AAP leader Satyendar Jain interim bail plea be treated like ordinary prisoner: CBI to SC (Ld)

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Opposing the request made by Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain for extension of interim bail, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday submitted before the Supreme Court that the former Delhi minister should be treated like an ordinary prisoner and be directed to surrender immediately.



“Not a single day (of extension) is warranted… Please ask him to surrender and fix the matter. He should be treated like an ordinary prisoner,” contended Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate.

“We will provide him physiotherapy. If the physiotherapist says, we will take him to the swimming pool,” said Raju, pressing for Jain's surrender. He added that the former Delhi minister should undergo an independent medical evaluation to be carried out by a panel of doctors from AIIMS.

Initially, a bench comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and M.M. Sundresh expressed its disclination to extend Jain’s interim bail beyond September 5 and said that the AAP leader will have to surrender thereafter.

However, on persuasion made by Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Jain, the bench ordered extension till September 1.

“I am ready to argue today or next Tuesday… before the order of surrender…Your lordships cannot have (an order of) surrender,” said Singhvi.

Earlier on July 24, the top court had extended the AAP leader’s interim bail for five weeks after it was informed that Jain has undergone a spine surgery and requires an extension for recovery.

The Supreme Court on May 26 had initially granted interim bail to Jain for six weeks, saying a citizen has a right to receive treatment of his choice in a private hospital at his own expense.

It was contended before the top court that Jain has extreme health problems and has lost over 30 kgs.

In April this year, the Delhi High Court had dismissed bail pleas of Jain and his two aides in a money laundering case being probed by the central agency.

Jain has been in custody since May 30 last year in a money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

