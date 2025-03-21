AAP intentionally polluting Delhi air to defame BJP, says Minister Sirsa

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Delhi Food and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of intentionally worsening Delhi's air pollution to harm the image of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He claimed that since the BJP assumed power in Delhi, significant progress has been made in reducing pollution levels.

In a video message posted on X Sirsa remarked, “Since BJP took charge in Delhi, we have been consistently working to reduce pollution, and we have been successful. Air quality is improving every year, with many days being cleaner. We have broken records over the last three years, something that is clearly not sitting well with the Aam Aadmi Party.”

He further accused the AAP of resorting to extreme tactics to disrupt the city's air quality.

“It saddens me to say this, but the AAP has sunk so low that they are now gathering trash inside parks and setting it on fire. I have shared a video of this incident. This is being done with the sole intention of making the air polluted and defaming the BJP,” Sirsa added.

Sirsa particularly addressed AAP leader Atishi, urging her to allow the BJP to carry out its work without obstruction. “Atishi Ji, you should accept the truth. Arvind Kejriwal Ji, you must accept the truth. Allow the BJP to work for the people of Delhi. You should not create barriers. Atishi Ji, I’m sharing this video for your information – a fire was set outside Bindra Park in Rajouri Garden, and similar incidents have been occurring."

Sirsa called on Atishi to take action against the culprits within her party and corporation.

“If you are truly impartial, I urge you to file a case against your own party workers and your corporation, so that it is clear who is behind these actions that aim to worsen Delhi’s air quality,” he said.

Expressing his condemnation, Sirsa concluded, “I strongly condemn those responsible for this act. The people of Delhi can see how AAP is trying to create more hardships in their lives by polluting the air and causing harm to their health. This is the mentality of the Aam Aadmi Party.”

In the video shared by the Minister, trash can be seen burning in a park and he named the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for this.

Sirsa wrote, "Shocking & Shameful! Last night, MCD deliberately set a fire in Rajouri Garden… a reckless act under the AAP-led MCD just when Delhi’s AQI had improved in recent weeks. This is nothing but a calculated move to pollute the air & then shift the blame onto BJP Govt. This anti-people behavior is criminal and demands immediate action! Those responsible including Mayor must be booked and held accountable for endangering public health and the environment.!"

