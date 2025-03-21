Exclusive! Divya Dutta says the industry is still male-dominated, with equality still far off

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) In a candid conversation, actress Divya Dutta opened up about the ongoing gender disparity in the entertainment industry. She believes that despite progress, the industry remains male-dominated, and there's still a long road ahead to achieve true equality.

When asked about the representation of women in historical films, Divya shared her thoughts on the challenges faced by female characters in period dramas. She acknowledged that while there have been strong female roles, the space is still largely male-dominated, and there’s much work to be done to ensure equal representation and depth for women in these films.

She told IANS, “That really depends on the story you're telling. If we are talking about the industry in general, yes, it is still a male-dominated world, but we are moving toward making it more equal. However, there’s still a long way to go. But when it comes to stories and historical characters, it depends on the narrative. If you're portraying someone like Rani Lakshmi Bai, she is the protagonist. Similarly, if you’re telling the story of someone like Indira Gandhi, she too is the central character. It varies based on whose story is being told. If it’s the story of Maharaj Sambhaji, then it would focus on him.”

Speaking about her latest project, Chhaava, the Veer Zara actress mentioned, “When they approached me with the role of Rajmata Sohra Bai, it was already very well-researched. I still have all the sketches and stories that were prepared for me. With all these details, all you need to do is be very sincere in your approach and truly feel the character as the makers intend for you to. The sets, costumes, and dialogues were beautifully executed, and our director was wonderful. The whole experience felt immersive, and I felt truly part of that era. It was my first time working on a historical like this, and it was a beautiful experience.”

Talking about her upcoming projects, Divya shared, “In terms of future projects, I have a film coming up featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Jimmy Shergill, along with a biopic that stars Neeraj Kavi. I am also involved in a web show and two English films.”

