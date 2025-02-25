'AAP-da' will be exposed: BJP legislators tear into AAP ahead of CAG report tabling in Assembly

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Ahead of the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) report tabling in the Delhi Assembly, the BJP legislators on Tuesday criticised the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, holding them accountable for hiding corruption for years.

BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated, "The scams of Arvind Kejriwal will be exposed. The scams that Kejriwal had been hiding for three years by not implementing the CAG report will all come to light."

BJP MLA Harish Khurana emphasised, "Constitutionally, it is the obligation of the Delhi government to table the CAG report. Unfortunately, the government of Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal never respected the Constitution. Now, with the Bharatiya Janata Party government, the report is being tabled, in accordance with the Constitution."

Ajay Mahawar highlighted the failure of Kejriwal’s government, saying, "For 10 years, the people of Delhi made them heroes and leaders. At that time, it was their duty to table the CAG report, Now, Arvind Kejriwal, who spoke about transparency, is hiding. Why is he running away now? What corruption has he committed?"

Raj Kumar Bhatia, another BJP MLA noted that the presentation of CAG report would follow the address by Lieutenant Governor.

"Today, the agenda includes the Honorable Lt. Governor address, which needs to be placed on the table. After that, the CAG report will be presented," Bhatia said.

MLA Gajendra Yadav accused the opposition of trying to prevent the report’s presentation.

"Even yesterday, the opposition's behaviour was inappropriate. Their main intention was to prevent the CAG report from being presented in the house, which is why all their actions were pre-planned," Yadav said.

BJP MLA Poonam Sharma said the CAG report would reveal the scandals and financial crimes committed under Kejriwal regime.

"The CAG report is going to be released today, and it will reveal the scandals that have been going on for the past 10-11 years. Today, they will come to light in front of Delhi, and you can clearly see their nervousness on their faces. That's why they started creating a ruckus since yesterday," she remarked.

-IANS

rs/mr

