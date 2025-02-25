Ranji Trophy: Kerala aim for maiden title in summit clash against two-time winners Vidarbha

Nagpur, Feb 25 (IANS) Kerala have set their eye on their maiden Ranji Trophy title when they take on two-time champions Vidarbha in the summit clash, which will be played at the VCA Stadium here in Jamtha from Wednesday.

Kerala has had an impressive season, reaching the semifinals for the second time in their history, previously achieving this milestone in the 2018-19 season. However, they have never advanced beyond this stage since then. But, under the guidance of head coach Amay Khurasiya, the team broke this long-standing barrier and made history by reaching their first-ever Ranji Trophy final after taking a slim two-run first-innings lead against Gujarat.

En route to the final, Kerala drew all four of their group-stage matches, facing Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Bengal, and Karnataka and advanced to the knockout stage.

The Sachin Bay-led team then drew their quarterfinal match against Jammu and Kashmir, progressing to their second-ever semifinal with a first-innings lead. They secured their maiden final berth with a dramatic win in the semifinal.

Kerala's run to the final has been dotted with key performances from their 38-year-old veteran Jalaj Saxena and Salman Nizar. Saxena completed the rare Ranji double of 6000 runs and 400 wickets earlier in the season, while Nizar has been their highest run-getter with 607 runs at an average of 86.71. Fast bowler MD Nidheesh has become a formidable force and even took a match haul of ten wickets in the quarterfinal.

On the other hand, this will be Vidarbha’s fourth Ranji Trophy final and the second on the trot. The Akshay Wadkar-led side, who have remained unbeaten this year, would like to make amends from last year’s final, where they lost against Mumbai. Interestingly, they secured a commanding 80-run victory over 42-time champions Mumbai to reach the final.

Vidarbha have won five of their seven group stage matches with two ending up in a draw. In the quarterfinal, they defeated Tamil Nadu by an innings and 88 runs, followed by their win over Mumbai in the semis.

Vidarbha will bank majorly on batter Yash Rathod, who has scored 933 runs in 9 matches this year, at an average of 58, and bowler Harsh Dubey, who has 66 wickets this season. Their skipper also led from the front with his gritty performances and is the second highest run-getter for the team with 674-runs.

Vidarbha, however, retained their 17-member squad for the final of the Ranji Trophy while Kerala are yet to name their sqaud.

Squad-

Vidarbha: Akshay Wadkar (c&wk), Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Thakare, Darshan Nalkande, Nachiket Bhute, Siddhesh Wath (wk), Yash Thakur, Danish Malewar, Parth Rekhade, Karun Nair, Dhruv Shorey.

Kerala: Yet to be named

