AAP accuses BJP of plotting Delhi deluge

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) AAP leaders claimed on Friday that the floods in the national capital is a BJP-made phenomenon, as water was intentionally released from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana, which is ruled by the saffron party.

"Did the BJP plot a deep conspiracy to flood Delhi? Does the BJP want to seek revenge for its defeat by causing harm to the people of Delhi through floods? The BJP has become blinded by hatred towards the people of Delhi," AAP tweeted.

AAP leaders also shared a video on Twitter in which a youth could be seen standing at the Hathnikund Barrage and describing an alleged conspiracy to divert the water towards Delhi, while the canal going towards Uttar Pradesh remained completely dry.

"Delhi floods are manufactured by the BJP. Videos show that the entire water from Hathinikund was diverted towards Delhi between July 9 and July 13. Why was this allowed? Questions must be asked. PM Modi is busy on a tour when five states are suffering due to floods," said AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that Haryana Chief Minister Manhar Lal Khattar should be asked as to how much water was released in the Western-Eastern canal from Hathnikund Barrage on July 9.

"It will expose them. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is working to rescue the people. We have saved 20,000 people," Singh claimed.

He also said that the floods in Delhi were pre-planned by the BJP, adding that as per the logbook between July 12 and July 13, the whole water was released towards Delhi from the Hathikund Barrage.

"Why do they hate Delhiites so much? And their minister Anurag Thakur is making fun of Delhi during the crisis. The PM is on a foreign tour, leaving behind five flood-affected states. He should have taught his party leaders not to do politics in these hours of crisis," Singh said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.