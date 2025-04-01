Aamir Khan’s ex wives Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta click selfie at family gathering on Eid

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Kiran Rao celebrated Eid with superstar Aamir Khan’s family and even posed for a selfie with the actor’s first wife Reena Dutta at the gathering.

Along with Kiran and Reena, the Eid celebration was also attended by Aamir’s daughter, Ira Khan, and her husband, Nupur Shikhare; his mother, Zeenat Hussain; and his sisters, Nikhat Hegde and Farhat Datta.

Kiran, who is known for directing Laapataa Ladies and Dhobi Ghat, took to Instagram, where she shared motley images from the gathering. The pictures started with a glimpse of Aamir’s mother, Zeenat, who was dressed in a blue suit.

She also posed with Aamir’s sisters Nikhat and Farhat; and former wife, Reena, as the ladies flaunted their colourful outfits. The last picture in Kiran’s photo dump was a selfie with Reena. A few pictures also showcased Aamir and Kiran’s son Azaad enjoying at the gathering.

“Eid at Ammi’s - who is the best and most beautiful hostess - is a celebration with family, friends and always the best feast! We hope and pray this year brings peace and happiness to us all…” she wrote as the caption/

Aamir was married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, and they share two children, Ira and Junaid. It was in 2005, when he married Kiran. They welcomed their son Azaad in 2011 through IVF surrogacy.

It was in 2021, the couple announced their divorce in 2021. Recently, on the eve of his 60th birthday, the superstar announced that he is now dating Gauri Spratt.

Aamir on Monday posed for the shutterbugs with his sons Junaid Khan and Azad at his Bandra home during Eid. The father and son's trio were seen twinning in white as they faced the camera together.

On the acting front, Aamir’s next is Sitaare Zameen Par, a sports drama film directed by R. S. Prasanna. A sequel to Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, it is based on the Spanish film Champions. It stars Aamir and Genelia Deshmukh.

