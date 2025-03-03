97th Oscars: Priyanka Chopra, Guneet Monga's ‘Anuja’ loses to Dutch film ‘I'm Not A Robot’

Los Angeles, March 3(IANS) Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga backed short film “Anuja” has lost the Dutch-language movie “I'm Not a Robot” at the 97th Oscar Awards held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

“Anuja”, which tells the story of a gifted nine-year-old girl who, alongside her sister Palak, faces a life-changing opportunity that tests their bond and mirrors the struggles of girls worldwide, was competing at the Oscars 2025 in the Best Live Action Short category.

Other contenders included “A Lien,” “The Last Ranger,” and “The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”.

“I’m Not A Robot” is a science fiction and directed by Victoria Warmerdam. The synopsis states: “After failing an online CAPTCHA test, Max faces an existential crisis when he believes he might actually be a robot.”

Along with Priyanka and Guneet, “Anuja”, currently streaming on Netflix, Hollywood star-writer Mindy Kaling serves as its producer.

Directed by Adam J. Graves “Anuja” tells the tale of a 9-year-old title character, who works in a back-alley garment factory with her older sister Palak. The narrative follows the young protagonist as she faces a decision that will impact both her future and her family.

The short, developed in partnership with Mira Nair’s Salaam Baalak Trust, features Sajda Pathan, in a leading role. The production team spans Graves Films, Shine Global Inc (Oscar winners “War/Dance” and “Inocente”), Krushan Naik Films and Salaam Baalak Trust.

In January, Priyanka said that she is proud of the “beautiful film” “Anuja”,in which she serves as an executive producer.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she had shared a snapshot of a news article from variety.com, which had the title “Netflix Acquires ‘Anuja,’ Oscar-Shortlisted Short Film Backed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling and Guneet Monga Kapoor”.

