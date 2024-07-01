97.87 pc of ₹2000 banknotes have now been returned: RBI

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said that 97.87 per cent of the ₹2000 banknotes that were in circulation as of May 19, 2023, when their withdrawal was announced, have now been returned.

The total value of ₹2000 banknotes in circulation has declined to ₹7581 crore at the close of business on June 28, 2024, from ₹3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, according to the RBI’s latest update.

The facility for the exchange of the ₹2000 banknotes has been made available at the 19 Issue Offices of the Reserve Bank 1 since May 19, 2023.

From October 9, 2023, RBI Issue Offices are also accepting ₹2000 banknotes from individuals/entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

Further, members of the public are sending ₹2000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country to any of the RBI Issue Offices for credit to their bank accounts.

The ₹2000 banknotes continue to be legal tender.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.