Deepika Paduokone’s incredible performance in Kalki 2898 AD left PV Sindhu in awe

PV Sindhu is not an exception in the Kalki 2898 AD craze, as she exclaimed 'wow' at Deepika Padukone’s performance. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, Kalki is now playing in theaters from June 27th, 2024.

The highly anticipated Indian film, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, is currently breaking box office records and winning fans worldwide. Recently, Indian badminton player PV Sindhu took to her Instagram to share her review of the movie and showcased her connection with Deepika Padukone by praising her performance.

PV Sindhu’s reaction to Kalki 2898 AD:

PV Sindhu, known for expressing her thoughts on social media, shared a picture of Deepika Padukone from the film capturing a perfect moment of her as Sumati. The badminton player captioned it, "@deepikapadukone Just wow." About Kalki 2898 AD: Directed by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin, the sensational Kalki 2898 AD, blending historical Mahabharata elements with sci-fi, was released on June 27th, 2024. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan as Aswatthama, destined to protect the Lord Vishnu incarnation as Kalki. Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone play key roles, supported by Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, Pasupathy, Anna Ben, and many others in critical roles.