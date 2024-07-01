Manit Joura talks about his bond with 'bade bhaiya' Shabir Ahluwalia: 'Learned countless things from him'

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Actor Manit Joura holds a deep sense of respect and adulation for his 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' co-star Shabir Ahluwalia, as they share a very close bond.

Though Manit's character Yug and Shabir’s character Mohan do not get along with each other on the show, their off-screen bond has grown stronger through daily collaboration and mutual learning.

The duo are often seen chatting between shots and discussing topics like movies, food, and family. Manit has always looked up to Shabir, frequently seeking his advice on various matters.

Speaking about the same, Manit said: "Working with Shabir bhai is something that I always look forward to no matter how many times I share the screen with him. He is a gem of a person, and I see him as my ‘Bade Bhaiya’."

"He is indeed a very fun person to be around, once you get to know him, you will only have love and respect for him. People often ask me why I call him ‘bhai’ and my response to that is that he is one of the few people from whom I have learned countless things and still do, all I have is pure admiration for him. From laughing together between shots to rehearsing our scenes together, I cherish our bond a lot," shared Manit, who is known for his work in 'Ram Milaayi Jodi'.

Their camaraderie not only brightens the show's set, but also demonstrates that genuine friendships can flourish in competitive environments.

The show features Neeharika Roy as Radha.

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' airs on Zee TV.

On the professional front, Manit has been a part of TV shows like '12/24 Karol Bagh', 'Adaalat', 'Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan', 'SuperCops Vs SuperVillains', 'Kundali Bhagya', 'Kumkum Bhagya', 'Prem Bandhan', and 'Naagin 6'.

He has also featured in the web series like 'The Test Case', and 'Baarish'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.