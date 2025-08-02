₹90 cr high-tech dairy plant nears completion in TN's Namakkal; set to revolutionise milk processing

Chennai, Aug 2 (IANS) A Rs 90-crore high-technology dairy processing plant in Namakkal is nearing completion, with 80 per cent of construction work already finished, signalling a major leap forward for the region’s dairy sector.

Backed by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), the project is expected to begin trial operations in November 2025 and commence full-scale production by January 2026.

Once operational, the plant will have the capacity to process 2 lakh litres of milk per day, making it one of the largest and most advanced dairy facilities in Tamil Nadu.

The fully automated unit will handle every stage of milk processing — from chilling and pasteurisation to packaging and dispatch — ensuring efficiency and quality throughout the supply chain.

Officials overseeing the project have confirmed that in addition to the civil construction nearing completion, 90 per cent of the machinery has already been procured, with 40 per cent installed on-site.

Departments have been directed to expedite the remaining work to meet the timeline for trial and full operations.

The plant is expected to directly benefit more than 15,000 dairy farmers in the district by streamlining milk procurement and ensuring timely payments.

With faster handling and reduced spoilage, farmers will gain both in income and efficiency.

The facility is also anticipated to create indirect employment for about 1,000 people in associated sectors like transportation, packaging, maintenance, and quality control.

For consumers, the plant promises a more reliable supply of Aavin milk and dairy products.

Around 4 lakh people in Namakkal and neighbouring areas are expected to benefit from reduced delivery delays and fewer shortages, especially during high-demand periods such as festivals.

Authorities say the Namakkal plant is set to become a model for modern dairy infrastructure in Tamil Nadu.

By combining cutting-edge technology with a focus on farmer welfare, the project aims to strengthen the state’s milk supply chain while boosting rural livelihoods and employment.

