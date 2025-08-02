Gold Prices Jump on August 2, 2025 – Check Rates in Hyderabad & Vijayawada

Buying gold has always been a tradition in Indian households during auspicious occasions, and its popularity remains unmatched. However, gold prices have been highly volatile in recent days. After three consecutive days of steep decline, gold rates have witnessed a sharp spike today, surprising buyers.

In major cities like Hyderabad and Vijayawada, the price of 22-carat gold, which was ₹91,500 on the previous day, has jumped by ₹1,400 to reach ₹92,900. Similarly, the price of 24-carat gold has increased by ₹1,530, moving from ₹99,820 to ₹1,01,350 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, silver prices have seen a drop, with the price per kilogram now standing at ₹1,23,000. The gold and silver rates remain almost the same across both Telugu states.

August 2, 2025, Today’s Gold Prices in Hyderabad

22-carat gold: ₹92,900 per 10 grams

24-carat gold: ₹1,01,350 per 10 grams

Today’s Gold Prices in Vijayawada