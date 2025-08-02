Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham Misses Out on National Awards

The 71st National Film Awards, which were declared on August 1, 2025, recognized superior cinema in Indian films released and certified during 2023. Aadujeevitham, a Malayalam survival drama featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, was greatly anticipated to appear in the list of winners, but it remained unworthy.

The Film's Eligibility and Expectations

Although it had a theatrical release in March 2024, the Malayalam version of Aadujeevitham was cleared by the censor board on December 31, 2023, qualifying for the 71st National Film Awards. The production of the film took more than a decade, with a large amount of shooting in harsh desert settings, outstanding performances, music by A.R. Rahman, and spectacular visual effects and sound design. These attempts raised great expectations for the film to be recognized at the National Awards

Fans Upset by Aadujeevitham's Snub

Prithviraj Sukumaran's fans are upset by the film's snub, with them venting their anger on social media. It was felt by many that Aadujeevitham was deserving of inclusion, particularly in Best Actor, Best Feature Film, or Best Director categories. The cinematography and performances in the film were also highly appreciated, which made its exclusion from the list of winners a surprise.

Other 71st National Film Awards Winners

The awards ceremony honored a diverse range of films and stars from across India's regional film industry. Some of the most prominent winners are:

Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan and Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail

Best Actress: Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Best Feature Film: 12th Fail by Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Best Direction: Sudipto Sen for The Kerala Story

Best Music Direction: G.V. Prakash Kumar for Vaathi and Harshvardhan Rameshwar for Animal

The 71st National Film Awards honored India's finest cinema, with these winners exemplifying the highest level of talent and technique in the field.

Also read: Solar Eclipse 2025: NASA Confirms No Surya Grahan on August 2