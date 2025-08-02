Hyderabad Real Estate: Pacifica Hillcrest Residents Allege Large-Scale Scam

A steady rise in gated communities has been observed not just in Hyderabad, but across major cities in the country.

Often built far from city limits, these apartment complexes promise residents a world of their own. Such gated societies come with the assurance of security, a clubhouse with numerous amenities such as a gym, indoor games, and a library, along with a large expanse of play areas, open gyms, and walking spaces.

The promise of quality living—while fulfilling the dream of owning a home—often nudges the common man to stretch budget limits and invest in large-scale real estate projects.

However, for residents who spent their savings to buy an apartment at Pacifica Hillcrest in Nanakramguda, Financial District, dealing with one problem after another has become the new normal.

A retired government official, Chinna Reddy, who also serves as the society’s president, shared that he purchased a flat in 2016. After a long delay, it was handed over to him in 2020. He soon realized that the delay in possession was just the beginning of a barrage of problems.

Chinna Reddy and several other residents eventually concluded that they had been scammed by the builder. The apartment complex lacked a clubhouse, swimming pool, and even basic amenities like proper roads and a water connection.

The retired official also pointed out that a corpus fund of ₹3 crore was never set aside for the society. He explained that Pacifica Companies—the real estate developer—had launched a project to build 684 flats under Phase-1 and over 1,000 flats under Phase-2 of the Hillcrest project.

According to the company’s website for Hillcrest Phase-1, Pacifica has received the Occupancy Certificate (OC), which is issued by municipal authorities to signify that a building is safe, compliant with all building codes and approved plans, and fit for habitation and commercial use. Having an OC confirms that a building is ready for occupancy.

Questioning how the OC was issued despite the absence of basic amenities like roads and water, residents alleged large-scale corruption in the issuance of this crucial document.

Chinna Reddy stated that each resident had paid ₹25,000 for a water connection, yet continued to face issues. Eventually, they managed to get a connection only after intervention by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

Residents also complained that the road leading to the society was in poor condition. Despite paying a tax of ₹20,000, officials have failed to repair the road, they rued.

They further alleged that cab drivers often refuse to pick up passengers from inside the apartment complex due to the bad roads.

While the company website advertises that the society features a cricket pitch for net practice, multipurpose courts, jogging track, kids’ play area, amphitheatre, garden/park, library, and gymnasium, residents informed reporters that the builder has not provided a clubhouse for Phase-1. Despite earlier promises, they have now been told the clubhouse will be constructed under Phase-2.

“So many promises were made on paper. But on the ground, reality is completely different. The builder lives in Ahmedabad. The company employees in Hyderabad are extremely rude. None of our concerns are ever addressed. We are pushed from pillar to post, with no solutions to our problems. We wonder how the developer managed to secure permits for the building,” another resident said, summing up their ordeal.