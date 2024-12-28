844 cartons of liquor worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Bihar's Saran

Patna, Dec 28 (IANS) In a significant operation on Friday, the Saran Police seized 844 cartons of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) during a vehicle-checking drive.

The seizure was made in Umdha village, under the jurisdiction of the Mufassil police station.

The intercepted container carried a Nagaland registration number and was found to be transporting liquor illegally into Bihar, where alcohol has been banned since 2016.

Upon spotting the police, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. During the search of the container, police discovered a large quantity of Imperial Blue brand foreign liquor valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh.

"We received secret information about a container with a Nagaland number plate entering Saran. Accordingly, we laid a trap with makeshift barricades at Umdha village and successfully seized the illegal consignment," a police officer of Mufassil police station stated.

The initial investigation suggests that the consignment was intended for New Year celebrations in Bihar.

Authorities are now working to identify the owner of the container using its registration details. This seizure is part of ongoing efforts by the district police to curb the illegal transportation and consumption of alcohol in the state during the festive season.

Due to the New Year, different security agencies are actively keeping a close watch on the smugglers.

On December 25, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two persons and seized a big consignment of foreign cigarettes on Wednesday.

The item seized was valued at Rs 1.5 crore in the international market.

DRI received specific intelligence about the smuggling of cigarettes from Myanmar. Accordingly, they laid a trap at the Gaighat toll plaza on National Highway 57 in Muzaffarpur district.

Earlier on December 21, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) successfully conducted a significant operation in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, resulting in the arrest of an individual and the seizure of 2 kilograms of morphine on Saturday.

The value of the seized item was approximately Rs 5 crore in the international market.

The high-value substance had been smuggled into Muzaffarpur from Myanmar.

