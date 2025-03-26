72 new police stations established in TN since DMK govt assumed office in 2021: Stalin

Chennai, March 26 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that 72 new police stations and 23 fire stations have been established across the state since the DMK government assumed office in 2021.

Addressing the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Stalin said the government is committed to strengthening the state’s law enforcement and emergency response infrastructure.

Responding to various MLAs who requested new police and fire stations in their constituencies, the Chief Minister assured that their proposals would be considered based on financial feasibility. During the discussion on the demand for grants for the Home Department, Stalin stated that further announcements would be made addressing the specific requests of legislators.

In reply to a request by Aranthangi MLA, T. Ramachandran, for a new building for the fire and rescue services station in Aavudaiyarkovil, Stalin revealed that the government has sanctioned Rs 2.59 crore for the project. Construction, to be undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation, is scheduled to begin in May 2025 and is expected to be completed within a year.

The Chief Minister also informed the House that a parcel of land in Kangayampalayam village has been identified for the construction of a permanent building for the fire and rescue services station in Sulur, Coimbatore district. The process of transferring land ownership to the Fire and Rescue Services Department is underway, and construction will begin shortly. Meanwhile, Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa informed the Assembly that tenders have been floated for the expansion of Coimbatore International Airport. This follows the Tamil Nadu government handing over lands acquired for the project.

Rajaa criticised the previous AIADMK government for delaying the project, noting that although the airport expansion was proposed in 2010, significant funding was only allocated starting in 2018. Between 2018 and 2021, the AIADMK regime sanctioned Rs 572 crore, far short of the estimated project cost of Rs 2,088 crore. He added that within a year of taking office, the DMK government, under Chief Minister Stalin’s leadership, allocated Rs 1,185 crore for the project.

Echoing the importance of the project, AIADMK leader and former minister S.P. Velumani said the airport expansion would boost Coimbatore’s industrial profile and attract more IT companies to the city. Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji confirmed that land acquisition for the airport expansion has been completed and it has been handed over to the appropriate authorities by the District Collector.

