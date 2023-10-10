7,000 Keralites in Israel, CM Vijayan writes to Jaishankar to ensure safety

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 10 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday wrote to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressing concerns over the safety of Indians in Israel and sought the Centre's intervention to secure 7,000 Keralites currently in that country.

“A good number of them, around 7,000, are from Kerala. The continuing hostilities are putting these civilians to extreme hardships and their family members are in a state ofextreme anxiety. I request your good self to intervene in every possible way to ensure the safety of our citizens in Israel,” wrote Vijayan.

Incidentally, Israel is also home to numerous nurses from various parts of Kerala.

An anxious husband of a Kerala nurse in Israel told IANS about the growing tensions.

“She told me where they are, life is almost normal, but all have been advised extreme caution and as far as possible to stay indoors. They have been told that if there is any emergency an alert will come on the mobile and also sirens will be sounded. But the tensions are unbearable here and there,” said the anxious husband from Kottayam.

