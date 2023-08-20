7 from Gujarat killed as bus falls into gorge in U'Khand

Gandhinagar/Dehradun, Aug 20 (IANS) A total of seven persons -- all from Gujarat -- were killed after a bus carrying over 30 passengers fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand on Sunday, an official said.

The accident happened near Gangnani on the Gangotri national highway in Uttarakhand.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the police personnel engaged in the rescue work managed to pull 27 people alive from the wreckage.

Those who sustained injuries were transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela and Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi rushed to the spot after the accident to inspect the rescue work.

Ruhela said that helicopters from Dehradun could be called, if necessary, to assist in the rescue work.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took to social media to express his condolences.

In a tweet, he mourned the loss of lives and conveyed his sympathies to the grieving families.

Patel said: "I am saddened by the tragic incident in which pilgrims from Gujarat lost their lives due to the bus falling into the valley in Uttarakhand. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased."

He said that the Gujarat government was actively coordinating with their counterparts in Uttarakhand to gather all necessary information about the incident.

He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured survivors.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed his condolences over the tragic loss of life. He offered his prayers for the souls of the departed and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

"May God grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss. I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured," he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

