6,727 kg seized drugs destroyed in Jammu

Jammu, July 17 (IANS) As a part of a nationwide campaign on the destruction of seized drugs, 6727 kgs of seized drugs were destroyed in Jammu, officials said on Monday.

"This was done under the overall campaign of 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' at Jammu.

"The campaign was led by Additional Director General of Police Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh and participated by officers of ANTF JK, NCB and JK Police officers," police said.

"Destruction of drugs was done in accordance with procedure established by Law. ADGP Jammu thanked the Judiciary for giving this campaign wholehearted support."

