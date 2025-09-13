6,000 kg copper worth Rs 55 lakh seized, truck driver among four held for faking robbery

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has cracked a sensational highway theft-cum-robbery case within 48 hours, recovering 6,000 kg of stolen copper scrap worth Rs 55 lakh and arresting four men, including the truck driver who posed as the victim, an official said on Saturday.

According to police, the case (FIR No. 607/25) was registered on September 10 at New Usmanpur police station after driver Manish Kumar claimed he was robbed while transporting copper scrap from Libaspur to Madoli.

He alleged that a car intercepted his truck near Signature Bridge, its occupants posed as bank officials, forced entry into the vehicle, and injected him with a sedative.

Kumar later regained consciousness at Jag Pravesh Hospital to find the cargo missing.

A team, led by Inspector Pukhraj Singh under ACP Ashok Sharma and supervised by DCP (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora, analysed over 200 CCTV footages and phone records.

During questioning, Kumar gave conflicting statements and eventually confessed to staging the robbery with accomplices.

Police identified the arrested men as: Manish Kumar – the driver, revealed as the key conspirator, Aditya– Kumar’s friend from Bihar and co-conspirator, Arun Soni – a junk dealer from Kotla Vihar and mastermind who arranged the logistics and disposal plan and Ramzan – a Gonda resident who injected Kumar to lend credibility to the fake robbery.

Recoveries include the entire copper consignment packed in 80 bags, the TATA-709 truck used in the crime, and the injection with a syringe.

Police said Kumar, a habitual drinker from Azamgarh, UP, had lost several jobs and planned the heist with Soni. Aditya, an unemployed graduate, and Ramzan, a drug addict, joined the plot for quick money.

“The swift and efficient investigation by the Crime Branch, NR-I, not only led to the arrest of all accused persons involved in this meticulously planned criminal conspiracy but also ensured recovery of the entire stolen property. The operation stands as a testament to the commitment of Delhi Police towards public safety and prompt resolution of heinous crimes,” said DCP Harsh Indora.

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