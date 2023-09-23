60-year old man killed due to toxic fumes in Mumbai highrise fire

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) A 60-year-old man was killed by asphyxiation in a fire that broke out on the upper floors of a 15-storied building in Dadar, here on Saturday morning, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The blaze occurred around 8.35 am on the 13th floor of the Raintree Building in Dadar Hindu Colony, sparked panic among the people living on the higher floors.

A team of Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed there, even as some locals attempted to help out the residents, as thick clouds of smoke were seen above the building, said an eyewitness.

One person - identified as Sachin Patkar, 60 - who suffered breathing problems due to inhaling the toxic fumes was rushed to the Sion Hospital around 9.50, but was declared dead on admission.

The cause of the blaze and details of other casualties are not known and the fire-fighting operations continue.

