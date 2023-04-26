6-yr-old girl sexually assaulted by school cab driver for 1 year

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) A six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the cab driver for the last one year during her commute from school to home in Southeast Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The official said that an FIR under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of POCSO Act was registered at Shaheen Bagh police station and the accused identified as Mohd Azhar (30), a resident of Jaitpur, has been arrested.

According to police, the victim's mother gave a complaint in which she stated that a cab is engaged for ferrying her daughter to her school Lady Irwin Senior Secondary School Defence Colony.

"Her daughter informed her that the driver of the cab Azhar has been touching her private parts inappropriately while ferrying her from school for the last about one year," said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

"Acting on the complaint, the FIR was registered and the accused was arrested," said the DCP, adding that further probe is on.

