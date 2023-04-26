Indira Krishnan to play mother in 'Unlock Zindagi'

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) TV and film actress Indira Krishnan talked about being part of the film 'Unlock Zindagi' and playing a mother on-screen.

Indira shared that 'Unlock Zindagi' is all about celebrating life and finding strength even in difficult circumstances and pushing the boundaries.

Indira said: "I am truly honoured to be a part of 'Unlock Zindagi', a film that explores the complexities of the human experience and the power of the human spirit to overcome adversity. Through our characters, we delve into themes of hope, love, and the search for meaning in life. Each of our characters is struggling with their own challenges, but they all come together to show us that there is always a way forward, even in the darkest of times."

The actress has been part of number of movies such as 'Tere Naam', 'Tathastu', 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty', 'Hey Bro', among others. She also acted in TV shows like 'Kinare Milte Nahi', 'Manzilein Apani Apani', 'Afsar Bitiya', and many more.

She said: "Our film is a celebration of life and the connections that make it worth living, and I believe it will leave a lasting impact on audiences everywhere. I hope that 'Unlock Zindagi' will touch the hearts and minds of viewers around the world, and remind us all of the incredible strength and resilience of the human spirit."

The film features Dinesh Lamba, Kashish Gupta, Aman Gandotra, Ankita Sood, Uday Lagoo, Anand Mehta, Nitin Dhanduke, and Rajesh Gupta.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.