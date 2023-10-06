6 dead, 40 injured in Mumbai high-rise parking lot fire

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) At least six people were killed and 40 others injured in a major fire that engulfed the parking lot of a high-rise in suburban Goregaon on Friday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The fire, which broke out at around 3 a.m., burnt at least four cars and 30 two-wheelers in the parking lot of the Jay Bhavani Building on M.G. Road.

After massive efforts by the firefighters, the blaze was extinguished around 6.55 a.m., said the BMC Disaster Control.

The victims included three women and two minor girls and the injured comprised 18 males and 22 females.

The exact causes of the blaze is not clear and further investigations are underway.

