45.23 pc polling till late afternoon in Bihar's five Lok Sabha seats in fourth phase

Patna, May 13 (IANS) With the fourth phase of the General Election underway in Bihar for five Lok Sabha seats, the Election Commission registered 45.23 per cent voting till 3 P.M. on Monday.

The polling is currently underway in Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai and Munger Lok Sabha constituencies.

At 47.61 per cent, the maximum polling was registered in Darbhanga followed by 46.24 per cent in Samastipur, 46 per cent in Ujiarpur while Munger and Begusarai respectively saw 43.55 per cent and 42.57 per cent voting.

Polling was by and large peaceful in Bihar apart from one incident.

Four persons were injured in a clash between two groups at polling booth Number 125 at Sri Govind High School in Manorampur Village in Munger Lok Sabha constituency.

The injured persons claimed that they were stopped from voting by one group.

"A violent clash broke out between two groups at polling booth number 125. They blocked NH 80 for one hour. We have calmed them down and brought them to the polling centers for voting. The situation is under control,” said Shashi Kumar, Election Observer of Lakhisarai District.

