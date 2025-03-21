41 exam centres in Vadodara to host GUJCET under strict rules

Vadodara, March 21 (IANS) The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will conduct the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) on March 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 41 examination centres across Vadodara city.

To ensure a fair and smooth examination process, prevent any irregularities, and maintain law and order, the Vadodara City Police Commissioner issued a public order enforcing several restrictions.

As per the directive, strict regulations will be imposed at examination centres.

Candidates and visitors are strictly prohibited from carrying electronic devices such as mobile phones, walkie-talkies, cordless phones, wireless gadgets, or any other electronic equipment inside the exam halls.

Additionally, a gathering of four or more people within a 100-metre radius of the exam centres is not permitted during the exam hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To maintain a disturbance-free environment, the use of loudspeakers and xerox machines near the exam centres are strictly banned.

To prevent power disruptions, no digging or construction work is allowed during the examination period.

While these restrictions applied to the general public and students, authorised officials from the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board are permitted to use mobile phones for official duties during the exam.

Any violation of these rules could result in penal action, as said in the order issued by the Vadodara City Police Commissioner.

This state-level entrance exam facilitates admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses across Gujarat.

In the previous year, 1,37,799 candidates registered for GUJCET, comprising 75,558 boys and 62,241 girls.

While the exact number of applicants for the 2025 exam has not been officially released, a similar turnout is anticipated.

The exam will be conducted in an offline (pen-and-paper) mode, spanning three hours.

It will encompass three sections—Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics—each containing 40 multiple-choice questions.

The medium of the question paper will be English, Hindi, and Gujarati.

Candidates will receive one mark for each correct answer, with a deduction of 0.25 marks for every incorrect response.

Aspiring candidates were required to register by December 31, 2024, with an application fee of Rs 350.

