3.69 crore houses for rural poor sanctioned under PMAY scheme: Minister

Panaji, June 6 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar on Friday said a total of 3.69 crore houses have been sanctioned and 2.76 crore homes have been completed so far under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin "giving a concrete form to the dreams of the rural poor".

"With an ambitious goal of 4.95 crore houses by March 2029, we have already made remarkable strides. Each number represents a family sleeping peacefully, children studying in safety, and elders ageing with dignity," the minister remarked.

Addressing the regional rural workshop under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin here, the Minister said: "When our villages prosper, Bharat prospers. Under PM Narendra Modi's transformative vision, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana embodies the true spirit of Antyodaya—uplifting the last person in the queue. A Viksit Bharat (developed India) is not possible without empowered rural communities."

The Minister said the government is converging PMAY-G with flagship schemes like Ujjwala, Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat to create holistic habitats, not just homes. This is ensuring that every rural family has access to clean water, sanitation, and clean cooking fuel.

The government’s vision extends far beyond bricks and mortar. Through mason training programmes, the government is creating an army of skilled artisans in rural India. This is economic empowerment in its purest form - creating jobs, building expertise, and ensuring that rural youth become the authors of their own prosperity, he said.

"We are exploring Green Housing, where environmental consciousness blends with affordable construction, giving rise to homes that care not just for families, but for the planet itself. Embracing Artificial Intelligence in beneficiary selection, where technology becomes the great equaliser—ensuring that it is merit, not influence, that determines who receives support," the minister observed.

He further stated that the government was aligning its policy with the Sustainable Development Goals, connecting local aspirations to global responsibilities, so that every village contributes to the progress of humanity. It was also reimagining microfinance and turning it into a powerful bridge to link rural aspirations with real opportunities, "empowering people to turn dreams into achievements".

“As we step into the Amrit Kaal, it is no longer just about numbers—it’s about quality, sustainability, and long-term impact. By embracing innovation, data, and inclusive financing, we can shape rural development. Every family that moves from a kutcha to a pucca house with effective convergence is taking a step toward national transformation,” he added.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, state Rural Development, Culture, and Sports Minister Govind Gaude, along with senior officials from the Central and state governments, were present on the occasion

