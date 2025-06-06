SSC GD Constable Result 2025 soon; Direct link and Step-by-step guide to check!

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is about to release the results of the SSC GD Constable exam. In addition to the results, the commission will also declare the cut-off marks and merit list, which will identify the candidates' suitability for the next level of the selection process.

The SSC GD result 2025 will be released in PDF format with the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. The merit list will be drawn up based on the performance of candidates in the Computer-Based Examination (CBE). The number of candidates to be shortlisted for the physical test will be around eight times the number of posts.

Physical Test: The Next Stage

Applicants who pass the written test will be asked to report for the SSC GD physical test. This phase will examine their physical skills and stamina. The chosen applicants will need to prove their abilities in different physical activities.

How to Check the SSC GD Result

To get the SSC GD result, applicants can follow the below steps:

Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (ssc.gov.in)

Click on the SSC GD result link

Download the result PDF and save it for future reference

Post-Result Process

Once the results have been declared, the SSC will publish the scorecards. Candidates will receive their scorecards after the publication of the results. The scorecards will offer them thorough information regarding their performance in the examination.

Staying Updated

Candidates are instructed to visit the official website regularly for notifications regarding the declaration of the result and other announcements. Being updated will enable them to prepare for the subsequent phases of the selection process.

Preparation for the Physical Test

Those candidates who are selected for the physical test must prepare themselves for the test to come. They can prepare themselves by enhancing their physical stamina, agility, and power to give their best in the test.

