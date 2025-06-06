NEET-PG 2025 Exam Rescheduled to August 3!

The Supreme Court has agreed to reschedule the NEET-PG 2025 exam to August 3, after a plea by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for an extension. A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Augustine George Masih granted NBEMS' request, saying more time is required to make arrangements.

Logistical Challenges Prompted the Delay

The rescheduling of the exam follows after NBEMS encountered major challenges in getting ready for the examination. The examination was initially scheduled to take place on June 15 in two shifts, but NBEMS was ordered by the Supreme Court to examine a single shift. This necessitated a massive logistical upgrade, with the number of test centers doubled from 450 to 900, as well as strengthened security measures.

Ensuring Quality and Fairness

NBEMS and its technology partner, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), collaborated to decide if it was possible to conduct the exam within a single shift. Considering all aspects, August 3 was agreed as the earliest date possible when the exam could be conducted without negatively impacting quality or fairness.

Preparation and Infrastructure

The Board has also emphasized the importance of thorough preparation such as re-opening the window for applications to enable candidates to choose new test cities, reallocation of candidates to modified centers, and notification of test city as well as admit card details beforehand. Further, NBEMS has stressed the need to set up appropriate infrastructure, like secure computer-based testing centers, dependable power backup, network connectivity, and surveillance systems.

Preventing Malpractice

NBEMS put great emphasis on avoiding malpractice during the exam, as the stakes were high. The Board asserted the necessity of having effective anti-cheating protocols, coordination with the police, and recruitment and training of invigilators, security staff, and IT personnel.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court's ruling to postpone the NEET-PG 2025 exam to August 3 is a demonstration of the need to preserve the integrity and equity of the examination process. With the extra time, NBEMS can arrange for the organization of a secure and successful examination.

