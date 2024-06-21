356 doctors, paramedics deputed for Haj pilgrims: Health Ministry

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Friday that it has deputed 356 doctors and paramedics for the medical care of Haj pilgrims this year and also conducted nearly 2 lakh OPDs amid the harsh weather conditions.

More than 1.75 lakh pilgrims undertook the Haj pilgrimage this year from India, of which approximately 40,000 were above the age of 60, the MoHFW said in a statement.

Releasing a document titled -- Medical Care Arrangements for Haj Pilgrimage -- Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra said that "this document lays the roadmap of the health services and how those services can be availed of by the pilgrims".

He also stated that with the help of NIC (National Informatics Centre), a live portal has been developed that provides real-time data and analysis on the pilgrims seeking medical care and the services being provided.

"We are continuously monitoring and this will help us to improve our services significantly, such that we become the beacon of excellence to be emulated by other countries", Chandra added.

L.S. Changsan, Additional Secretary, MoHFW, emphasised the importance of comprehensive healthcare planning for such a large gathering, especially in the demanding Saudi Arabian climate.

She highlighted the strategic placement of medical teams in Mecca and Medina for easy convenience of the pilgrims and the collaboration between MoHFW and NIC on creating a portal for real-time access to data on admissions and operations of the health mission.

