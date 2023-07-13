3 non-locals shot at by militants in J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, July 13 (IANS) Three non-locals were shot at and injured on Thursday by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, an official said.

Official sources said three non-locals, identified as Anwar, Hiralal and Pinto, were attacked by militants in Gagran village of Shopian district.

"The injured have been shifted to hospital and the area has been surrounded to trace the assailants," a source said.

