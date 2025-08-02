2nd edition of 9-day-long Chinar book festival begins in J&K's Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 2 (IANS) Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Saturday inaugurated the second edition of the nine-day-long Chinar book festival in Srinagar in the presence of Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha.

Inaugurating the book festival, Union Minister Pradhan said, "Books in Kashmiri and other regional languages will soon reach every corner of India. Through literature and culture, we aim to connect hearts and empower minds. The Chinar Book Festival is not just a literary gathering, it's a bold statement and an effort towards civilisational awakening."

He said, "I am delighted to inaugurate the 2nd edition of Chinar Book Festival in Srinagar in the distinguished presence of L-G Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha."

"It is a celebration of the intellectual heritage of Jammu and Kashmir, and I commend everyone who has made Chinar Book Festival a possibility," the minister said.

The second edition of the Chinar Book Festival features over 200 publishers and bookstalls from across the country.

The book festival is organised by the National Book Trust from August 2-10 at the SKICC in Srinagar on the banks of the Dal Lake.

L-G, Manoj Sinha said book enthusiasts will visit and benefit from the book festival, and "I wish the festival becomes a national level event".

The organisers said that following the overwhelming response to its inaugural edition last year, this year's edition promises an even more expansive celebration.

"There is a wider selection of books, diverse events, and participation of new literary voices at the fair, which seek to further invigorate the reading culture across the region and provide a vibrant platform for dialogue, discovery and community engagement," the organisers said.

The organisers said over 200 publications showcasing titles in English, Hindi, Urdu, Kashmiri, and other Indian languages. Literature in different languages is on display.

"From bilingual children's books and academic works to regional literature and digital content, the fair promises a rich and inclusive selection for readers of all ages. This year's edition extends beyond a conventional book exhibition, positioning the festival as a platform for intellectual engagement, cultural dialogue, and educational enrichment," they said.

National Book Trust Director Yuvraj Malik said, "A notable feature is the Rajtarangini Samvad, a dedicated series of workshops and panel discussions examining the historical, literary and cultural dimensions of the classical Kashmiri text."

"The festival features a national exhibition on the ancient Sharda script and the first-ever Gojri translation workshop, which will produce bilingual books in Hindi, Urdu, Dogri, Kashmiri and English, promoting linguistic diversity and inclusion. A major cultural highlight is the Tamil-Kashmiri Samvad under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, focusing on shared cultural and spiritual traditions between the two regions," Malik said.

"The event will have three components every day - with a children's activities session in the morning, book releases, author and writer interactions in the afternoon, and artistic showcases in the evening where local artistes will perform. The entry to the fair is free for all, and special discounts will be offered on the purchase of books," Malik said.

The director of the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language, Shams Iqbal, said the festival is a historic initiative that will give a new dimension to the promotion of book culture in Jammu and Kashmir and foster harmony and connection among various Indian languages.

The event also witnessed the inauguration of 'Saradaksarani'- First National Exhibition of Sharada Alphabets, and Kashmiri Translation of the book titled 'Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh-through the ages'. The winners of Rashtriya e-Pustakalaya Amrit Kaal Story Writing Competition were also announced.

Milind Sudhakar Marathe, Chairman, National Book Trust; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Raghuvendra Tanwar, Chairman Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR); Amit Wanchoo, Chief Convener, Chinar Book Festival; Yuvraj Malik, Director, National Book Trust; Vice heads of various educational institutions, senior officials, eminent literary personalities, book lovers, youth and children in large number were present.

