2024 Swachh Survekshan: Khattar launches ‘Super Swachh League’ of 12 cities

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched a special category - Super Swachh League - creating a separate league of 12 cities excelling in cleanliness as part of the 2024 Swachh Survekshan (SS).

He also released the toolkit for the 9th edition of Swachh Survekshan, the world’s largest urban cleanliness survey, in its new avatar which is simpler, sharper, systematic and all-inclusive.

Speaking at the launch of the new toolkit, Khattar said, “To acknowledge the exceptional performance of cities in Swachh Survekshan, we are introducing the ‘Super Swachh League’, a competition among the cleanest cities.”

In the new league, there are 12 cities which have been in the top three positions in the cleanliness contest in at least two years between 2021 and 2023.

Moving ahead, top three ranking cities in each population category will move into the league for the subsequent years.

ULBs in this league will be assessed on additional aspirational indicators and must maintain a score of 85 per cent or higher to retain their position, the minister said in a statement.

Cities in Super Swachh League include – Panchgani and Patan in the category of Very Small Cities (10 lakh population).

Secretary, MoHUA, S. Katikithala was also present and launched the toolkit for the 9th edition of Swachh Survekshan (SS). The event was also attended by JS & MD, SBM-U, Roopa Mishra, ACS, Principal Secretaries of Urban Development, State Mission Directors, Municipal Commissioners representatives from various States and Urban Local Bodies and officials from the MoHUA.

Launched by MoHUA in 2016, Swachh Survekshan drives urban sanitation improvement through citizen participation and third-party validation.

